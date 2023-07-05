Sana Khan welcomes baby girl? See her pic with ‘newborn’

Mumbai: Former Sana Khan, who is currently in her third trimester, is set to welcome her little one later this month. Sana and Anas, who got married in an intimate Nikah in 2020, announced the good news in March this year.

After Gauahar Khan and Dipika Kakar, fans are now excited for Sana Khan’s baby’s arrival.

Amidst all this, a viral photo on social media has caused confusion and mistaken assumptions about Sana’s blessed moment. In reality, the pic circulating widely is an old image of Sana holding a baby girl, not her own child, which she had shared on her Instagram account several months ago.

The photo, capturing Sana’s tender embrace with the baby girl, quickly gained traction on social media platforms, leading many to believe that she had already given birth to a baby girl. However, let us tell you that Sana’s due date is still a few days away.

On Thursday morning, Sana Khan welcomed home her beloved husband Anas Sayaid as he returned from Haj. She decked up her home with bright balloons and flowers as she gave him a sweet welcome suprise, She shared several pictures of the intimate celebrations on her Instagram.