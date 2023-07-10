Sana Khan’s baby boy’s name and meaning revealed

Mumbai: One of the most loved couples Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are on cloud nine as they recently became parents, welcoming their first child, baby boy on July 5. Their fans, who have been eagerly awaiting updates on the newborn, are excited to catch a glimpse of the little one and learn his name.

Finally, the much-awaited moment arrived when Sana Khan revealed her baby boy’s unique name.

In an interview with ETimes, Sana Khan shared details about her baby boy, unveiling his unique name for the first time. Sana and Anas have named their little bundle of joy as ‘Saiyad Tariq Jamil’. The former actress also revealed the meaning behind the chosen name. She said, “It is said naam ka insaan par bohot asarr hota hai. So, we wanted a name that signified piousness, gentleness, care, and honesty. Jamil means beauty, and Tariq means pleasant.”

On July 5th, Sana Khan took to her Instagram and shared the happy news of the baby’s arrival with her fans. In a heartfelt note, she wrote, “Allah tala ne mukaddar mai likha phir usko pura kiya aur asaan kiya, Aur jab allah deta hai toh khush aur musarra ke saath deta hai. Toh Allah tala ne hame beta diya.”

Sana Khan tied the knot with Mufti Anas Saiyad on November 20, 2020 soon after quitting acting.