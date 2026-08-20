Sana Khan’s emotional message: Visit graves of your loved ones

Sana stressed that the situation could be prevented if relatives regularly visited the kabristan and ensured that the graves of their loved ones were properly cared for.

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Sana Khan wearing a black hijab and looking at the camera in a modern indoor setting.
Instagram - Sana Khan

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan has made a heartfelt appeal to her followers, urging them not to forget their departed loved ones amid the rush of everyday life.

In a latest emotional video, Sana spoke about how people become so occupied with their responsibilities that they rarely make time to visit the graves of their family members.

Referring to the religious practice she follows, Sana said women do not visit graveyards and that the responsibility of checking on the graves often falls on male members of the family.

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She revealed that whenever her husband, Mufti Anas Saiyad, visits the kabristan, he feels disturbed by its condition, especially during the rainy season. According to Sana, accumulated mud and water can damage poorly maintained graves, sometimes causing them to flatten over time.

Sana stressed that the situation could be prevented if relatives regularly visited the kabristan and ensured that the graves of their loved ones were properly cared for.

Concluding her message, she urged men to take some time out of their busy lives to visit graveyards, offer prayers for those who have passed away and look after their final resting places.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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