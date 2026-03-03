Sanam Puri and gang to perform live in Hyderabad: Event details

Published: 3rd March 2026 3:29 pm IST
Hyderabad
Sanam Puri

Hyderabad’s live music scene is flourishing, with recent high-energy concerts by big names like AR Rahman and the upcoming Anirudh show. Now, music lovers in the city are in for another treat as SANAM, one of India’s most beloved pop-rock bands, will perform live on 22nd March at Nexus Hyderabad Mall.

Who is SANAM?

Formed in 2010, SANAM is a pop-rock band that has captured the hearts of millions across India and around the world. The band is known for its soulful renditions of Bollywood classics, as well as their catchy and heartfelt original tracks.

The group consists of:

Subhan Haleem
 • Sanam Puri: Lead vocalist and composer, known for his powerful voice that has resonated with fans from all walks of life.

 • Samar Puri: Lead guitarist, lyricist, and composer who plays a key role in shaping the band’s unique sound.

 • Venky: Bass guitarist, whose solid rhythm brings depth to their music.

 • Keshav: Drummer and lead music arranger, known for his energetic and engaging stage presence.

Sanam Hyderabad Concert Details

 • Date: 22nd March, 2026

 • Venue: Nexus Hyderabad Mall

 • Ticket Price Range: Rs. 900 to Rs. 40,000

SANAM’s YouTube channel is one of India’s top independent music platforms, with millions of subscribers. Their renditions of timeless Bollywood songs, like “Gulabi Aankhen,” “Lag Ja Gale,” and “Pehla Nasha,” have gained them a dedicated fanbase. Their ability to blend contemporary rock music with nostalgic Bollywood hits has made them one of the most sought-after bands in India.

With a range of ticket prices, from affordable general admission to premium VIP tables, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Be sure to grab your tickets soon, as they are expected to sell out quickly!

