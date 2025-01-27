‘Sanatan Dharma’ remarks: SC dismisses pleas against Udhayanidhi Stalin

"Sanatana Dharma was against social justice and equality and that it should be 'eradicated' like malaria and dengue," the Tamil Nadu deputy CM said in 2023.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th January 2025 6:58 pm IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, January 27, refused to entertain pleas seeking legal action, including registration of an FIR, against Tamil Nadu deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin over his controversial statements on ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and PB Varale questioned the maintainability of writ petitions filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. Sending the disclination of the apex court to entertain the plea, senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, appearing for B Jagannath and two other petitioners, sought permission to withdraw the pleas.

Ultimately, the petition was dismissed as withdrawn with the liberty to avail remedies available under the law.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
Also Read
‘Sanatana Dharma’ remarks: Udhayanidhi Stalin likely to appear before Bengaluru court

The Supreme Court also seized a plea filed by Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking directions to consolidate various FIRs and complaints lodged against him over his controversial statements.

Agreeing to examine the plea, a bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna (now CJI) sought responses from various state governments in the matter. The plea contended that the DMK leader has been receiving threats to his life and will encounter great difficulty in appearing before different police stations and courts in different regions.

What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say about Sanatan Dharma

“Sanatana Dharma was against social justice and equality and that it should be ‘eradicated’ like malaria and dengue. It (Sanatan Dharma) has to be eradicated, rather than opposing it,” Udhayanidhi Stalin had spoken at a function of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers on the Sanatan Dharma in 2023, saying that it was against social justice.

Also Read
Udayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanathana Dharma is like dengue’ remark creates stir

Later, he refused to apologise for his remarks and justified himself by stating: “I will say this continuously.”

Earlier, the top court had said that it would not entertain a plea seeking contempt action against Udhayanidhi Stalin over his controversial statements saying that it would be “impossible” to hear individual cases across the country. “If we start entertaining contempt, we will be flooded with it. We will not go into individual cases,” it had said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 27th January 2025 6:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button