‘Sanatana Dharma’ remarks: Udhayanidhi Stalin likely to appear before Bengaluru court

Udhayanidhi, who holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio, is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin.

Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is likely to appear before a Bengaluru court on Tuesday for his ‘eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ remark.

The court had issued a notice to him based on a petition filed by a social activist Paramesh.

According to sources, Udhayanidhi left for Bengaluru on Monday night.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be ‘eradicated’.

The statement drew widespread condemnation from various quarters.

