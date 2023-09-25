Sanatan Dharma row: Hindu saints stage protest in Delhi

The protesters under the banner of Delhi Sant Mahamandal held placards denouncing Udhayanidhi Stalin and other leaders and marched from a temple in Sarojini Nagar towards Tamil Nadu Bhawan.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 25th September 2023 2:33 pm IST
New Delhi: Members of Sanatan Dharm Manch protest against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his alleged anti-Sanatan Dharm remarks, at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Scores of Hindu saints on Monday staged a protest against DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin over the Sanatan Dharma row and burnt his effigies near Tamil Nadu Bhawan here.

The protesters also raised slogans against political leaders who also made similar remarks and issued statements supporting the DMK leader.

Police stopped them at Africa Avenue after which they torched effigies of Udhayanidhi and others. The protesters said that heads of different political parties should restrain their leaders from issuing statements against ‘Sanatan Dharma’ and demanded an apology from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin for his son’s actions.

President of Delhi Sant Mahamandal, Narayan Giri Maharaj, said it was surprising that state governments were silent over the issue.

“Even the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the hate speech of politicians against Sanatan Dharma. The language used by politicians against Sanatan Dharma creates animosity among communities and strict action should be taken against such political leaders,” he said.

Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and a minister in the state government, recently caused a storm by comparing the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria and called for its eradication saying it was against social justice.

