Sanatana Dharma row: Posters vowing Rs 10 lakh to slap U Stalin come up in AP

Hyderabad: The Jana Jagarana Samiti, a Hindu outfit, has announced a Rs 10 lakh cash reward for anyone who slaps Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin with a slipper for his alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks.

The outfit put up posters in Vijayawada which promise the cash bounty.

This comes after an Ayodhya seer, Sant Paramhans Acharya, on Monday, August 4, conducted a symbolic ‘beheading’ of the DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin using a sword and then setting his poster on fire.

He also announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore on Stalin’s head, saying that if anyone else fails to behead Stalin, he would himself fulfill the task.

Udayandhi’s alleged anti-Sanatana Dharma remarks have created waves across the political spectrum in the country.

Under intense attack from the BJP over his alleged anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday accused the saffron party leaders of “twisting” his statements and vowed to face all cases in this connection legally.

What is surprising is that those like Union Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were demanding action against him based on “fake news,” Udhayanidhi said.

“In all fairness, I should be the one filing criminal cases and other court cases against them for spreading slander while holding respectable positions. But I am aware that this is their mode of survival. They don’t know how else to survive, so I decided not to do that,” he said.