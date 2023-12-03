Sanatan’s foes destroyed themselves: VHP on assembly poll results

New Delhi: Those who had set out to destroy Sanatan Dharma ended up destroying themselves, Vishva Hindu Parishad said on Sunday as the Congress faced an election rout in three states.

“Those who had set out to destroy Sanatan were forced to commit suicide…!! Hope these people who are lost for votes and stuck in appeasement will now understand the power of Sanatan??” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said on X in an apparent reference to the opposition alliance INDIA.

जो सनातन को नेस्तनाबूद करने चले थे, आत्म हत्या को मजबूर हो गए…!!

आशा है कि ये वोट के लिए भटके हुए और तुष्टिकरण में अटके हुए लोग अब तो सनातन की शक्ति को समझ पाएंगे?? — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) December 3, 2023

On Sunday, BJP headed towards an imminent victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, tightening its stranglehold on the Hindi heartland.

The Congress, which lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to BJP, looked to form its government in Telangana ousting the BRS from power in the state.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had in September stoked a huge political row with his comments on ‘Sanatan Dharma.’

The son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged that ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is against equality and social justice and that it should be eradicated.

He also likened ‘Sanatan Dharma’ to coronavirus, malaria, and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquito, and said that such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

His remarks drew flak from the BJP, RSS, and its affiliates.