Sanathnagar ESIC ranked no.1 among ESIC teaching hospitals in country

Hyderabad: The ESIC Hospital in Sanathnagar has been honoured as the Best Teaching Hospital. The award was presented during the ESIC Foundation Day celebrations held in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 24.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presented the award and a certificate of appreciation to Dr Shirish Kumar Chavan, Dean of the ESIC Medical College.

श्रमिकों का कल्याण, मोदी सरकार की पहचान!



आज नई दिल्ली में @esichq के 75वें स्थापना दिवस समारोह को संबोधित किया।



इस अवसर पर एक बड़ी पहल करते हुए, लेबर कोड के प्रावधानों के तहत आज से 40+ आयु के श्रमिकों (Insured Persons) के लिए 'फ्री हेल्थ चेकअप' शुरू कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/VRPr8RyeBz — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 24, 2026

In the list of Best ESIC Teaching Hospitals, ESIC Sanathnagar secured the first position, while the ESIC Teaching Hospital in West Bengal stood second.

ESIC rolls out free annual health check-up facility for its members aged 40 years and above

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), which provides workers with healthcare and other social security benefits, on Tuesday rolled out a free annual medical check-up initiative for its over one crore members aged 40 years and above.

Carrying out annual health screening of workers aged above 40 years has been made mandatory for employers under the new labour codes that were notified in November last year.

ESIC has about 3.8 crore members under its health insurance scheme. Of them, around 1 crore are above 40 years old.

Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rolled out the free medical check-up facility and said the move would strengthen workers’ welfare.

Mandaviya emphasised that the ESIC must continue to adopt a reform-and-perform approach and take collective ‘sankalps’ to further improve service delivery.

Stressing the need to ensure availability of medicines, equipment and doctors across all ESIC hospitals, he called for minimising referrals by strengthening in-house facilities and suggested that ESIC should aspire to match its standard with premier institutions like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

166 hospitals, 17 medical colleges under ESIC network

At present, ESIC has a network of 166 hospitals, 17 medical colleges and nearly 1,600 dispensaries.

Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani said, “With the implementation of the labour codes, ESIC’s responsibilities have expanded significantly. These include pan-India coverage, extension of social security benefits to unorganised and gig workers, and provision of annual health check-ups for workers above 40 years of age through ESIC facilities.”

To mark the Platinum Jubilee of ESIC, a commemorative coin of Rs 75 was launched, along with a coffee table book showcasing its legacy and transformative initiatives.

Also, an agreement was signed between the National Health Authority and ESIC for convergence of the ESI Scheme with the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which is aimed at strengthening coordinated healthcare delivery and expanding access to quality services.

ESIC also signed another agreement with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) to promote quality assurance and accreditation across ESIC healthcare facilities.

ESIC will observe a Special Services Fortnight from February 24 to March 10 to enhance outreach and bring healthcare, social security, and welfare services closer to insured workers.

(With excerpts from PTI)