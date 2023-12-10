Sandeep Reddy Vanga sold off his huge property!

Mumbai: India’s popular film director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is known for blockbuster films like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal has struggled a lot in his life to achieve success. Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his directing debut with Arjun Reddy in 2017 and the film grossed 51 crore globally.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently enjoying the success of ‘Animal’ movie which is breaking records at the box office but did you know that he once sold his property to fund his first film ‘Arjun Reddy’? Yes, Sandeep Vanga comes from a humble background and he has once sold his 36- acre garden for INR 1.5 crore for the sake of ‘Arjun Reddy’.

Sandeep Vanga in an interview had earlier revealed that his father and brother had sold mango garden to make investment in ‘Arjun Reddy’ which stars Vijay Deverakonda. The director said that it was a big project for his family at that time as they were not rich enough to make such projects.

After Arjun Reddy film’s success, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made Bollywood film ‘Kabir Singh’ with a budget of around INR 60 crore and that ran successfully at the box office. The director has become the talk of town nowadays following the success of ‘Animal’ which was made on the budget of INR 100 crore.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has proved that by taking risks and believing in oneself can lead to success. The director’s journey has been tough but it seems that he has reached his destination with his will power and determination. The director’s ‘Animal’ movie has entered the 600 crore club and is expected to emerge as the top grossing film of 2023.