Sandeep Shandilya appointed Hyderabad police commissioner

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Friday, October 13, appointed senior IPS officer Sandeep Shandilya as police commissioner of Hyderabad.

An officer of the 1993 IPS batch Shandilya is presently serving as director Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA). Earlier in the year 2006, he worked as deputy commissioner of police south zone.

From March 2005 to February 2007, he worked as the Deputy Commissioner of Police South Zone and he served as Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT), Hyderabad between November 2012 to October 2014.

After the whip of the election commission, the Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand was transferred and the state government was asked to send three names of senior IPS officers of Additional Director General of police rank.

The Chief Secretary on Thursday recommended three names including Sandeep Shandilya following which the ECI cleared the name of Sandeep Shandilya and directed him to take charge as police commissioner of Hyderabad forthwith.

Additional commissioner of police (Law &Order) Vikram Singh Mann took over the mantle of Hyderabad city police commissioner as in-charge on Thursday, October 12, after the Election Commission (EC) ordered the transfer of CV Anand.

He held a video conference with the city police force to discuss preventing election offences and strengthening security.

Apart from Anand, the EC transferred Warangal and Nizamabad commissioners AV Ranganath and V Satyanarayana respectively.