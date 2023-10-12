New Hyderabad police commissioner Vikram Singh Mann takes over

The EC ordered the transfers of 13 police superintendents and commissioners in the state. Of the 13 police officers transferred to Telangana, nine are non-cadre police officers.

Hyderabad new city police commissioner Vikram Singh Mann

Hyderabad: Additional commissioner of police (Law &Order) Vikram Singh Mann took over the mantle of Hyderabad city police commissioner on Thursday, October 12, after the Election Commission (EC) ordered the transfer of CV Anand. He held a video conference with the city police force to discuss preventing election offences and strengthening security.

Apart from Anand, the EC transferred Warangal and Nizamabad commissioners AV Ranganath and V Satyanarayana respectively.

The EC ordered the transfers of 13 police superintendents and commissioners in the state. Of the 13 police officers transferred to Telangana, nine are non-cadre police officers.

These include Sangareddy SP M Ramana, Kamareddy SP B Srinivas Reddy, Jagityal SP A Bhaskar, Mahabubnagar SP K Narasimha, Nagarkurnool SP K Manohar, Jogulamba Gadwal SP K Srujana, Mahbubabad SP G Chandramohan, Narayanpet SP N Venkateshwarulu, Bhupalapally SP P Karunakar and Suryapet SP Rajender Prasad were also transferred.

