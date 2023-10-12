New Hyderabad police commissioner Vikram Singh Mann takes over

Hyderabad: Additional commissioner of police (Law &Order) Vikram Singh Mann took over the mantle of Hyderabad city police commissioner on Thursday, October 12, after the Election Commission (EC) ordered the transfer of CV Anand. He held a video conference with the city police force to discuss preventing election offences and strengthening security.

Apart from Anand, the EC transferred Warangal and Nizamabad commissioners AV Ranganath and V Satyanarayana respectively.

The EC ordered the transfers of 13 police superintendents and commissioners in the state. Of the 13 police officers transferred to Telangana, nine are non-cadre police officers.

These include Sangareddy SP M Ramana, Kamareddy SP B Srinivas Reddy, Jagityal SP A Bhaskar, Mahabubnagar SP K Narasimha, Nagarkurnool SP K Manohar, Jogulamba Gadwal SP K Srujana, Mahbubabad SP G Chandramohan, Narayanpet SP N Venkateshwarulu, Bhupalapally SP P Karunakar and Suryapet SP Rajender Prasad were also transferred.