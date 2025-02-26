Sandeep Vanga calls out Bollywood favoritism in the film industry

Hyderabad: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his bold storytelling, is in the spotlight again. His latest film, Animal, was a huge box-office success, earning over Rs. 900 crores worldwide. But it also faced criticism for its violent scenes and portrayal of toxic masculinity.

Ranbir Kapoor Praised, Vanga Criticized

Despite the backlash, lead actor Ranbir Kapoor received only praise. Vanga, however, faced strong criticism. In an interview with Komal Nahta, Vanga pointed out that people admired Kapoor but slammed the film and its director.

“One thing I’ll tell you—film-related people criticized Animal very badly. But everybody says, ‘Ranbir to tod diya (Ranbir has killed it).’ See, I’m not jealous of Ranbir, but the point is—Ranbir to tod diya, but the writer-director ruined it? I don’t understand that disparity,” Vanga remarked.

Bollywood’s Favoritism

Vanga also revealed a shocking incident. He said an actor from his earlier movie Kabir Singh was rejected by a big production house just because he worked with Vanga. Rumors suggest the production house is Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and the actor is Soham Majumdar.

This has sparked a debate about Bollywood’s unfair treatment of new directors while favoring big names.

Despite the criticism, Vanga stands by his work. He questions why Bollywood accepts similar themes from well-known directors but targets him.

Fans have shown strong support for him, saying his success proves people love his films. Vanga is now working on his next projects, Spirit and Animal Park. Love him or hate him, Bollywood cannot ignore Sandeep Reddy Vanga.