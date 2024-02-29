Sandeshkhali row: Post arrest, Shajahan Sheikh suspended from TMC for 6 years

Sheikh was the party convenor of Sandeshkhali assembly constituency and was also a member of TMC held North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th February 2024 4:07 pm IST
TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh.

Kolkata: TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual abuse and land grab in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, was on Thursday suspended from the party for six years, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said.

He was arrested in the early hours of Thursday after being on the run for 55 days which witnessed violent protests led by women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

“We have decided to suspend Shajahan Sheikh from the party for 6 years. As always, we walk the talk. We have set examples in the past, and we are doing that today.

“But we dare the BJP to suspend leaders, who have corruption cases against them and have several criminal cases against them,” O’Brien said at a press conference.

