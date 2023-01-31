Sandoz Global to set up its centre in Hyderabad, will employ 1800 people

Hyderabad: Sandoz Global, a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars has announced the setting up of their Global Capability Centre (GCC) laboratory in Hyderabad.

The GCC will provide support for their worldwide knowledge services, cementing Hyderabad’s leadership position in the Pharma and Global Centre space.

The new centre will initially start with 800 manpower capacity, with a plan to increase the number to 1800 in future.

Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao announced the news on his Twitter handle after holding a meeting with the chief of Sandoz, Saynor Richard and chief scientific officer, Claire D’Abreau-Hayling on Tuesday.

“Had an exciting conversation on how Hyderabad could play a larger role in their global aspirations. Looking forward to replicating @Novatis achievements with Sandoz in Hyderabad,” the minister stated in one of his Tweets.

Ministers Dayakar Rao, Puvvada Ajay, Telangana planning board vice-chairman, Vinod Boianpalli, principal secretary of IT and Industries department Jayesh Ranjan and director of Telangana life sciences and pharma Shakti Nagappan were present at the meeting.

The Sandoz team which already has a development centre at Genome Valley engaged in cutting-edge R&D facilities will now focus on the automation of the existing facility.

KTR, at the meeting, gave a presentation on the Pharma City project and highlighted the value proposition for companies like Sandoz.

The Sandoz Global’s team included the CEO of the firm, SaynorRichard, designate, Claire D’Abreau-Hayling, chief scientific officer, Dr Vandana Singh, head of Sandoz development centre India and head of Novartis Corporate Centre Naveen Gullapalli.