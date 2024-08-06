Cops seize 4.8 kg of gold from passenger en route to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Sangareddy police on Tuesday seized 4.8 kg of gold ornaments from a man while he was taking the ornaments to Hyderabad from Mumbai in a private travel bus.

The man, Chandresh, who is a gold trader, was carrying the gold ornaments in a bag. The Sangareddy police Task Force team found him while they were checking vehicles at Kamkole toll plaza and stopped the bus.

During the checking of bags of people who were travelling in the bus, the Task Force found the gold ornaments and Chandresh failed to produce any documents in support of the gold ornaments. Hence, it was seized.

He was shifted to Sangareddy Task Force office for further investigation. The police are likely to handover the gold to the Income Tax Department.