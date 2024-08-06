Cops seize 4.8 kg of gold from passenger en route to Hyderabad

The police are likely to handover the gold to the Income Tax department.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 6th August 2024 7:35 pm IST
HYDERABAD: Police comes to rescue of woman who lost bag containing gold, cash
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Sangareddy police on Tuesday seized 4.8 kg of gold ornaments from a man while he was taking the ornaments to Hyderabad from Mumbai in a private travel bus.

The man, Chandresh, who is a gold trader, was carrying the gold ornaments in a bag. The Sangareddy police Task Force team found him while they were checking vehicles at Kamkole toll plaza and stopped the bus.

During the checking of bags of people who were travelling in the bus, the Task Force found the gold ornaments and Chandresh failed to produce any documents in support of the gold ornaments. Hence, it was seized.

He was shifted to Sangareddy Task Force office for further investigation. The police are likely to handover the gold to the Income Tax Department.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 6th August 2024 7:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button