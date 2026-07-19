Sangareddy man slams 18-day baby boy to ground, arrested

Hyderabad: A domestic dispute turned fatal for 18-day baby boy who was slammed onto the floor by his angry father in Jogipwet town of Sangareddy on Saturday, July 18.

Krishna and Gauri, residents of Vasavi Nagar, had frequent fights. The young couple were blessed with a baby boy recently.

On Saturday morning, an enraged Krishna took his baby’s legs and threw him to the ground, causing severe head injuries.

The infant was rushed to the Sangareddy Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Krishna has been arrested since. Further investigations are underway.