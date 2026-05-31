Unable to accept rejection, UP man slams 1.5-year-old boy to ground 8 times

Firozabad: In a gruesome incident from Uttar Pradesh, a 1.5-year-old boy was violently slammed to the ground at least eight times by a 24-year-old man, resulting in his death.

The devastating incident occurred in Firozabad’s Yadav Colony on Saturday, May 30. The accused, Jitendra Pathak alias Viraj, was allegedly in love with Rati Devi, who is married to his cousin, Sumit. The couple had a toddler named Aarav.

According to Times of India, Rati and Sumit had been living separately for some time. Pathak ran a grocery store and was reportedly helping Rati go through her divorce proceedings. He developed romantic feelings for her and proposed marriage, which she repeatedly turned down.

On May 29, Rati and her mother, Pinki Devi, had gone to Shikohabad for legal advice. Pathak followed them there and again proposed marriage, but faced rejection.

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Police said Pathak believed he was being rejected because of the child and considered him an obstacle. At around 2:30 pm, he reportedly lured Aarav away on the pretext of buying him a toffee and, in the most ghastly way, lifted the child and threw him at least eight times to the ground.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV. The act alerted neighbours who were left shell-shocked. Aarav’s family rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case was registered under section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS.

On Sunday, May 31, Pathak was arrested near Mainpuri Road after an exchange of fire with police. He has been sent to judicial remand.