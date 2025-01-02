Sangeeta Bijlani talks about her ‘wedding’ with Salman Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s personal life has always been a topic of intense interest, particularly his long-standing and much-discussed relationship with actress Sangeeta Bijlani. The two were in a relationship for nearly a decade, having first met on the sets of a TV advertisement during their early years in Bollywood.

Their bond grew over time, and they even made plans to get married. Invitations for the wedding were reportedly sent out, and the date was set — but at the last moment, Salman Khan called off the wedding, leaving fans and the media stunned.

In a very rare moment, Sangeeta Bijlani recently revisited this chapter of her life on Indian Idol, where she was invited as a special guest. During one of the episodes, contestant Manasi Ghosh asked Sangeeta, “We heard that Salman and you had your wedding cards printed. Is that true?”

With a mixture of surprise and amusement, Sangeeta confirmed, “Yes, it is true. Don’t ask me more.” She paused briefly before jokingly adding, “Bijli mujh par mat girao. Naam Bijli mera hai. I am done with the confession.”

The conversation quickly shifted as Vishal Dadlani, intrigued by her response, asked, “What’s the story?” Aditya Narayan, also present, quickly intervened, urging them to move on: “Vishu sir, let’s talk this at Bhavana.” Sangeeta playfully responded, “Yes, let me share the story at Bhavana with you.” Bhavana is a residential complex in Mumbai’s Parel area, where Sangeeta and Vishal both reside.

Over the years, Sangeeta had remained largely silent on her relationship with Salman, although rumors of infidelity between him and actress Somy Ali had surfaced in the past. These rumors were said to have contributed to the couple’s breakup. After the wedding was called off, Sangeeta went on to marry cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. However, their marriage too ended in divorce in 2010.