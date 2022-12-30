Sangh Parivar ‘terrorists’ killing Muslims, Dalits in Karnataka, says SDPI

Dakshina Kannada: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Friday came down heavily on Sangh Parivar and Karnataka’s ruling BJP as it staged a protest to condemn the recent murder of Abdul Jaleel, alleging that the “saffron terrorists of Sangh Parivar are murdering Muslims and Dalits in the state”.

National General Secretary Ilyas Mohammad Tumbe, addressing protestors, claimed that “saffron terrorists” are indulging in murders. “The police department has colluded with them and we have the evidence in this regard,” he alleged.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has joined hands with the RSS. The Muslim community is not getting any justice,” he said.

“We don’t care if the case is lodged under the UAPA Act. There should be a proper investigation into the murder case of Abdul Jaleel which took place recently in the region. The accused RSS worker in the case must be punished. The name of RSS should be mentioned in the charge sheet,” he demanded.

Earlier, the police maintained that they had arrested 10 to 12 persons in connection with the murder case, but now say that only three persons are arrested in the case, he said.