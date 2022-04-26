Sangram Singh to enter ‘Lock Upp’ for fiance Payal Rohtagi

Mumbai: Wrestler Sangram Singh is all set to enter ‘Lock Upp’ for his fiance Payal Rohtagi and he will be bringing a special gift that is an audio clip from her mother.

In the upcoming episode the families of the contestants are seen entering the show to meet their near and dear ones. While the contestants are seen getting emotional and teary eyed on meeting their family members, they also receive important insights about their game from their loved ones.

Not just this, the family members of the contestants are also seen interacting with other contestants and often either bash them or praise them for their game.

After so many controversies Sangram is finally set to enter the ‘Lock Upp’ house for his loving finance Payal and he brings a special gift for her: An audio clip from her mother.

The family might enter as guests or may stay there for a week which is bound to create a lot of buzz for the controversial reality show.