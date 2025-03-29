Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik celebrate son Izhaan’s first roza

Hyderabad: Former couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, observed his first roza on Friday, March 28, marking a special milestone in his life. The occasion was celebrated at his grandparents’ house in Hyderabad, with several heartwarming pictures going viral on social media.

Proud parents Sania and Shoaib took to Instagram to express their joy. Sania shared an adorable picture of Izhaan, captioning it, “Allah humma barik.”

Shoaib, sharing the same picture on Instagram, wrote, “First roza Mubarak to my little one. Baba is super proud of you champ. May Allah accept your roza and bless you always, Ezu.”

Sania’s mother, Nasim Mirza, also joined in the celebrations, posting a sweet family picture with her husband, Imran Mirza, and their grandchildren, Izhaan and Dua.

Currently in Hyderabad for Eid celebrations with her family, Sania also made an appearance at Anam Mirza’s Ramzan Expo District Bazaar at Kings Palace, where she met and interacted with fans on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Sania and Shoaib continue to co-parent Izhaan despite their separation. While Shoaib is now married to actress Sana Javed, Sania remains focused on her career and motherhood.