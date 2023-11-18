Sania Mirza celebrates bday in Dubai home with her two babies

Hyderabad: Former Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza recently marked her 37th birthday on November 15. She received heartfelt wishes from friends, fans, and family on social media. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sania expressed gratitude for the warm birthday wishes, sharing two adorable photos from her intimate celebration with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik and niece Dua, daughter of her sister Anam Mirza.

Sania Mirza celebrated her birthday in Dubai. Sharing pictures, she wrote, “I want to thank everyone for allll the love and wishes on Whatsapp, stories , posts and in person for everyone who came to celebrate from everywhere aka( sit and chill on the couch all day and night ) THANK YOU and love you .. I am so lucky to have ppl who love me so much missed a few and you know who you are.”

Earlier this year, Sania Mirza bid farewell to her illustrious professional tennis career after participating in the women’s doubles first round at the Dubai Open in February 2023. Widely regarded as the greatest Indian female tennis player, Mirza secured six Grand Slam titles (three in mixed doubles, three in doubles) and reached the semi-finals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Since retiring, Sania Mirza has taken on the role of Tennis Ambassador for the Indian sports broadcaster Sony Sports Network.

In the midst of her career transition, Sania Mirza is making headlines for her rumored separation from her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The details of the speculated separation remain private.