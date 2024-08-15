Sania Mirza celebrates Dua’s pre-birthday at Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming celebration, Sania Mirza and her sister Anam Mirza organized a special pre-birthday trip for Anam’s daughter, Dua Mirza, who turns two on August 15. The Mirza family, along with close friends, made their way to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad for the occasion.

Anam shared delightful moments from the day on her Instagram, including a picture of herself enjoying a zoo ride with Sania, little Dua, and Sania’s son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. “D’s day at the Zoo,” Anam captioned the post, capturing the joy of the day.

Sania and Anam’s mother, Nasim Mirza, shared more glimpses of the pre-birthday celebrations, expressing her joy with the caption, “Dua’s Pre Birthday party at the Zoo in Hyderabad.”

Sania wished Dua with a heartfelt post. Sharing photos from their Zoo trip, the Tennis star wrote, “My little cubs Happy birthday to the light of our lives @duamirzaasad thank you for choosing all of us and bringing so much joy to our lives .. the dolly of our home.”

Sania, who shares a close bond with her niece, recently posted a heartfelt photo on Instagram, where she is seen embracing both Izhaan and Dua. The caption, “Lifelines,” reflects the deep affection she holds for the two children.

Anam Mirza, who married cricketer Azharuddin’s son Mohammed Asad on December 11, 2019, welcomed their first child, Dua, on August 15, 2022.