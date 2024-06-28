Sania Mirza drops new photos with strong message from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has returned home to Hyderabad after completing her Haj pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. She is back to work and shared some stunning photos on Instagram with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

The mother-son duo looked as stylish as ever, but it was the strong message on Sania’s t-shirt that caught our attention: “I got a feeling, I’m gonna be alright.” She simply captioned her post with “YES.”

Her Instagram comments were soon filled with positive and motivating messages, showing support for Sania during a tough personal phase. Sania recently parted ways with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, whom she married in 2010.

Sania Mirza’s Professional Activities

On the professional front, Sania is currently hosting a special sports event called “Step Zero to Pro, the ultimate tennis experience!” at her tennis academy in Hyderabad. The event runs for three days, from June 28 to June 30, and involves training and engaging with several aspiring young tennis stars.

Sania’s positive spirit and dedication to her sport continue to inspire many.