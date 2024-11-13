Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh named sports ambassador of Dubai

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza has been appointed as one of Dubai sports ambassadors alongside former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh. Dubai’s sports ambassadors are a group of renowned Arab and international celebrities who reside in the city.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 12, during a ‘Dubai Sports Retreat’ event organised by the Dubai Sports Council at the Museum of the Future.

The event was held under the slogan “Dubai: The First Sports Destination,” by the directives of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council. It highlighted the city’s commitment to promoting sporting excellence.

Over 100 prominent local and international sports stars from across the world attended the event.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, connected with leading sports figures and athletes.

“I met with Dubai’s sports ambassadors during the retreat — a distinguished group of Arab and international stars who call Dubai home. Their commitment to advancing sports and nurturing talent is truly inspiring,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote in a post on X.

“We thank all participants in the Dubai Sports Retreat, organised by @DubaiSC. The ideas and insights discussed at the event will help shape a brighter future for sports, enhance our clubs’ achievements, and nurture local talent.” He added, “Our goal is to make sports a way of life, a source of happiness, and a key driver of Dubai’s growth.”

I met with Dubai’s sports ambassadors during… pic.twitter.com/0EuQ3XIq6F — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 12, 2024

Sania Mirza made Dubai her second home after marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010. She owns a grand villa on Palm Jumeirah island in Dubai.

Shoaib moved out after their divorce, but Sania still lives there with her son, Izhaan Malik. She has been continuously sharing pictures and videos from Dubai on social media.