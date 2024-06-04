Sania Mirza hints at her second marriage? Here’s what she said

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been in the spotlight for her personal life lately. She parted ways with her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and their divorce was confirmed earlier this year. Shoaib has since married Lollywood actress Sana Javed, while Sania remains single, living in Dubai with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

And now, in a new promo for The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sania made an interesting comment about her love life.

When comedian Kapil Sharma joked about Shah Rukh Khan wanting to play her love interest in a film, Sania quipped, “Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dundna hai” (I have to find a love interest first). This playful remark left Kapil and co-host Archana Puran Singh in splits.

Sania’s fans are now buzzing with speculation about her future plans with many wondering if she ready for a second wedding. Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 and welcomed their son in 2018. Earlier this year, a statement from Sania’s team confirmed their separation and asked fans to respect their privacy.

Fans are now looking forward to the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show to hear more from Sania Mirza about her personal life.