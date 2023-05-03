Sania Mirza hints at troubled marriage with latest cryptic post

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has shared a new cryptic note on her Instagram account, amid speculation of trouble in her marriage with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

The athlete shared a quote that read, “Then you reach the point where you no longer need anything but calm.”

While Sania did not specifically address the rumours of her divorce, her Insta story has led to speculation about her current emotional state.

Sania and Shoaib have been married since 2010 and have a son together. Over the past few months, several reports have emerged, suggesting that the couple’s marriage is in trouble. Some reports claim that Sania and Shoaib have been living separately for some time now. However, Sania Mirza has always been tight-lipped about her personal life and has never commented on the rumors surrounding her marriage.

Shoaib Malik, Izhaan Mirza Malik and Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Shoaib recently opened up about the news reports related to the divorce in his latest eid special interview with Geo TV. When the host asked the cricketer about the rumours of his separation with wife Sania Mirza. Shoaib denied the reports and has said that their marriage is still strong. He even addressed Sania as his ‘wife’ in the interview.

He said, “Humey saath mey rehna ka time nahi mil raha (We don’t get much time to live together). When they (Sania and Izhan) went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she had commitments in IPL.”

“Everybody needs to understand we belong to different countries and have our own commitments. Neither I released a statement nor did she,” he said.