Sania Mirza picks Pakistani designer outfit for Bakrid, see price

From airport appearances to festive celebrations, Sania’s style choices always grab attention, and her Bakrid 2026 look is no exception

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2026 4:52 pm IST|   Updated: 29th May 2026 5:04 pm IST
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza once again proved why she remains a fashion icon beyond the sports world. From airport appearances to festive celebrations, Sania’s style choices always grab attention, and her Bakrid 2026 look is no exception.

Celebrating Eid al-Adha in Dubai, the 39-year-old opted for a soft and elegant ethnic ensemble designed by popular Pakistani designer Sania Maskatiya. The outfit perfectly blended traditional embroidery with a light, breathable summer aesthetic, making it ideal for festive celebrations in warm weather.

Sharing Sania’s photos on Instagram, the designer described the look as a “soft kind of statement,” praising the tennis icon for carrying elegance effortlessly.

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Sania Mirza kept the styling classy yet modern. She paired the outfit with a layered blue beaded necklace, statement sunglasses and matching studded cage sandals that added a chic touch to the festive look. Keeping her hair natural and flowy, the former tennis star allowed the outfit to remain the highlight.

If you are planning to recreate Sania Mirza’s graceful Eid style, here’s the price tag. The designer outfit is currently available on Sania Maskatiya’s official website for Rs 35,799.

Elegant traditional South Asian dress with intricate embroidery, worn by a model in a fashion photoshoot.

With her effortless styling and graceful fashion choices, Sania Mirza once again showed how minimal fashion can make the biggest statement. Her elegant Eid look not only won hearts on social media but also served as perfect festive fashion inspiration for those who love comfort along with luxury.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2026 4:52 pm IST|   Updated: 29th May 2026 5:04 pm IST

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Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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