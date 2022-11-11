Sania Mirza receives love and support from Pakistan

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are all over the news as their marriage is rumoured to be on the rocks. Ever since these speculations popped up on the internet, fans of both sports stars have been closely monitoring their social media moves. Sania’s latest Instagram post is now the talk of the town and what caught our attention was her comments section which is flooded with love from Pakistanis.

On Thursday, Sania took to her Instagram to post a picture of herself taking a jog in a park. Soon after she dropped the post, social media users chimed in the comments section and flooded it with thousands of questions about her speculated divorce. Not just India, several people from Pakistan too extended their support and love to Sania and it’s very wholesome to see how much she is loved across the border too.

Check out a few comments here:

“Im from pak…. And i love saniaaaaa🥰♥️♥️♥️ may Allah bless you. Its a Shoaib loss if God forbid tht separation news is true”

Another user wrote “no matter what happens we Pakistanis will always love you Sania”

“May Allah protect your relationship, I am very shocked to see the rumours about your relation,We always pray for both of you that you have better and happy life ahead”

“Hope and praying that divorced news is just rumour”

“Divorce is tough part…Hope everything is fine… sending Love & Blessings!!!

“We dont want u two to be separated. kindly say it’s just a rumour.”

Many fans are wishing that the news about their divorce should turn out to be a rumour.

It is speculated that Shoaib cheated on Sania with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar which led to their separation. The two got married in 2010 and welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. Sania and Shoaib have been residing in Dubai ever since they tied the knot. The news about their divorce came to the limelight when Sania shared cryptic posts about ‘broken hearts’ and ‘hard times’ on her Instagram stories a couple of times.