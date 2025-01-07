Sania Mirza reveals biopic plans: Which actress should play her?

Mumbai: Sania Mirza, India’s tennis superstar, has inspired millions with her incredible journey on and off the court. Fans have long hoped for a biopic about her life, but the wait continues.

In a recent interview, Sania finallyspilled some beans and shared, “A biopic has been on the cards; many people have talked about it. But I haven’t had recent offers, or maybe my managers haven’t told me!” Her fans are eager to see her story on the big screen.

Sania’s life is full of achievements and challenges. She became the world’s number one doubles player, winning multiple Grand Slams. Off the court, she made headlines with her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010.

The couple has a son, Izhaan, born in 2018. However, after 13 years, they separated in 2023. Despite her busy life, Sania puts her son first, saying, “Izhaan will always be my priority.”

When asked who could play her in a biopic, Sania mentioned Parineeti Chopra and Deepika Padukone as top choices. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has even expressed interest in producing a film about her life.

Bollywood loves biopics of real-life heroes, like MS Dhoni The Untold Story and Mary Kom. Sania’s inspiring journey would fit perfectly into this tradition.

For now, fans can only hope that filmmakers take notice. With her achievements and personal strength, a biopic on Sania Mirza is sure to be a winner when it finally happens!