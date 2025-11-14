Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza is once again in the spotlight, this time for her brand-new YouTube talk show, Serving It Up With Sania. The first episode, featuring filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, has already grabbed viewers’ attention as the duo, known for their strong off-screen bond, opened up about their deeply personal and professional journeys.

During their candid chat, Sania dropped a shocking revelation about a life-changing incident from her childhood, something even Farah and her fans never knew.

Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Recalling the moment, she shared, “So, when were in America, I was to get on a flight with my parents. Anam was not there at that point because Anam was only born after seven years of me being alive. But I was 4 or 5, we were flying to LA. So when we were taking the flight my aunt called last minute and said ‘Listen, don’t take tomorrow morning, I can’t come to LA to pick you up tomorrow. So you take the next morning flight’. We said okay. So, the next morning, that flight crashed. There were no survivors. And I believe in destiny.”

The story left Farah visibly stunned.

Sania also opened up about one of the most difficult phases of her life, experiencing a panic attack following her divorce from former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik. The tennis star spoke honestly about dealing with emotional turmoil and the challenges of navigating life as a single mother.

Watch the video below.