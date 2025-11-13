Hyderabad: For the first time since her much-talked-about separation from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has spoken candidly about the emotional challenges she faced during that difficult period.

In a recent episode of her YouTube show Serving It Up with Sania, filmmaker and close friend Farah Khan joined her for a heartfelt conversation that offered rare insight into Sania’s journey as a single mother.

Farah revealed that she had witnessed Sania go through panic attacks following the divorce. “I had never seen you have a panic attack. I got so scared,” she said, recalling an incident when Sania was struggling before a live show. Sania emotionally added, “I was shivering… If you hadn’t come, I wouldn’t have done that show.”

The duo also discussed the impact of separation on children. Farah noted how normalized broken families have become today but admitted that “a child always gets affected.”

Sania Mirza and Izhaan Mirza Malik (Instagram)

Sania responded, “See, a child will get affected anyway. So you have to understand and choose a situation that is better. Because if a child is going to see two people that are extremely unhappy, then there is certain call you have to take. But if you have a place where you are like ‘We can fake it’, you are kidding yourself because the child understands.”

Farah lauded Sania’s strength, calling her “a brave single mother” who continues to handle both motherhood and her professional life with grace and resilience.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik ended their 14-year marriage in January 2024 after months of speculation. The couple share a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in October 2018, who currently lives with Sania in Dubai.