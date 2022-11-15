Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s net worth, cars, houses & more

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are one of the most adorable couples we have in the sports world and their India-Pakistan cross-border love story is quite a popular one. They got married in Hyderabad in 2010 and welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. However, rumours about their divorce are making heads turn now.

Reportedly, Sania and Shoaib’s marriage has been hit by troubled waters and they might head for separation soon. But there is no official statement from them yet. Ever since the speculations started floating on the internet, fans are curious to know more about the couple and their lavish lifestyle.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been living in Dubai since 2010 and the two believe in living a king-size life, their luxurious properties, cars and other expensive items prove this fact. (Below information is as per various online media reports).

Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik’s Net Worth

Being one of the most successful sportspersons, Sania’s net worth is more than Rs 200cr. Shoaib, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth of Rs 250cr. Apart from cricket, he is also a part of a couple of TV shows in Pakistan.

Endorsements, Annual income

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are on the list of most successful athletes. The tennis star earns about Rs 24cr per annum and her main source of income is her sport and several endorsements. The Pakistani cricket player’s annual income is Rs 30cr and is also a part of the Pakistani Premier League.

Sania-Shoaib’s Fleet Of Luxurious Cars

The tennis player has a bunch of luxurious cars including an Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, and also a Range Rover. While Shoaib has many cars but drives only a few of them like Mercedes, Nissan, and Evo.

Lavish Properties In India and Pakistan

Sania and Shoaib own two properties in Dubai. The couple used to earlier reside in a luxurious bungalow in Palm Jumeira. They recently moved into a new chic abode located in Al Barsha. In her latest interview with Curly Tales, Sania revealed that she and her husband Shoaib Malik shifted to their new home in July this year because of their son’s school.

The tennis star also owns a palatial property worth Rs 20cr in Hyderabad. Reportedly, Shoaib also owns a multi-crore bungalow in Pakistan and properties in different places.