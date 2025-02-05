Sania Mirza to Yumna Zaidi: Celebs react to Mawra Hocane’s Nikah

As soon as the pictures surfaced, social media erupted with love and well wishes for the couple

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th February 2025 10:12 pm IST
Sania Mirza to Yumna: Celebs react to Mawra Hocane's wedding
Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani get married on February 5 (Instagram)

Islamabad: Love is in the air, and the Pakistani entertainment industry is buzzing with celebrations and why not? Lollywood’s favorite duo, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani, are now officially husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in an intimate Nikah ceremony on February 5, surrounded by close friends and family.

The newlyweds took to Instagram to share their joy, treating fans to dreamy wedding pictures. Captioning the post, Mawra wrote, “And in the middle of chaos… I found you BISMILLAH 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi.”

As soon as the pictures surfaced, social media erupted with love and well wishes for the couple. Celebrities from the entertainment industry showered them with congratulatory messages. Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza dropped a like, while stars like Yumna Zaidi, Sarah Khan, and Hira Mani left heartfelt comments.

Yumna Zaidi wrote, “MashAllah @mawrellous @ameergilani Big Big congratulations, may you two shine bright together forever, Ameen.”

Sarah Khan kept it simple yet sweet, commenting, “Mashallah, Congratulations.”

Fans and friends alike are overjoyed with this beautiful announcement. Here’s wishing Mawra and Ameer a lifetime of love and happiness!

