Sania Mirza touches Kaaba, says, ‘Had a journey of lifetime’

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has shared special moments from her recent Hajj pilgrimage. Sania, accompanied by her father Imran Mirza and sister Anam Mirza, performed Hajj this year. While Anam had been sharing updates on social media, fans eagerly awaited glimpses from Sania herself.

Taking to Instagram, Sania posted a series of photos showcasing her Hajj experience. One photo shows her touching the Holy Kaaba, while another features her with Imran and Anam. She also shared a view of the Kaaba from her hotel room.

In her heartfelt caption, Sania wrote, “To say I had a journey of a lifetime is putting it mildly .. it was an experience for my body and soul like I could have never even imagine. Allhamdulillah and SubhanAllah x 10000 over. #hajj.”

Her post received thousands of likes and comments from friends, fans, and followers.

One user commented, “Beautiful am very much Hindu but whenever I see hajji my soul and body feels so connected. Wish could get chance one day to visit through my vision.”

Actress Gauahar Khan commented, “Subhan Allah!” and many others wished her ‘Hajj Mubarak.’

Sania Mirza’s Hajj journey came amid a challenging time in her personal life. She recently separated from her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple married in 2010 and have a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in 2018.