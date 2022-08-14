Sania Mirza’s video on Indian rituals will leave you in splits

Hyderabad: Apart from her swift moments on the tennis court, Sania Mirza is also famous for her unique sense of humor which most probably stems from her Hyderabadi roots. Being an avid social media user, she often takes to her Instagram to share her hilarious takes on various topics of pop culture which leaves netizens chuckling for days.

With India’s 75th Independence Day around the corner, she shared a funny Instagram reel on common rituals followed in every Indian household and captioned it, “Somethings only us Indians will understand! #IndiaAt75”.

In the 10-second video featuring her mom Nasima Mirza, Sania comically highlights some of the rituals followed in India which include warding off evil eyes using dried chilies and eating habits among others. What makes the entire video funnier is her expressions during each ritual. She used Anand Raj Anand’s famous song ‘It happens only in India’ in the background.

On the professional front, Sania Mirza recently announced her retirement from the tennis circuit and said that 2022 will be her last season.