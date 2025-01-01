Sania Mirza welcomes 2025 with her ‘forever date’ in Dubai

Hyderabad: 2025 is here and people worldwide, including celebrities, are celebrating the New Year with joy and optimism. Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza too kickstarted the year by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her special New Year celebration.

Sania rang in the New Year with her “forever date” and biggest source of strength — her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The tennis star posted two adorable photos on Instagram, showing her hugging her beloved son Izzy. In the pictures, the two can be seen radiating warmth and love, setting major mother-son goals.

Sania also dedicated the trending and popular Bollywood track “Dil Tu Jaan Tu” to her son. She captioned the post, “No better way or picture to start our new year. Happy New Year everyone”.

Fans Shower Love on the Post

Sania’s post quickly went viral, garnering love and admiration from fans. Many social media users commented “Mashallah” and praised the beautiful bond between Sania and Izhaan.

A Challenging Year Behind For Sania Mirza

The start of 2025 marks a new chapter for Sania, who faced a tumultuous 2024. The tennis star separated from her former husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, after several years of marriage. Shoaib has since remarried Lollywood actress Sana Javed. Despite their separation, Sania and Shoaib have continued to co-parent Izhaan.

Sania and her son currently reside in Dubai, a city that has become their second home alongside Hyderabad. The tennis icon remains focused on maintaining a positive outlook and cherishing her time with Izhaan.

As Sania Mirza embraces the New Year, fans are eager to see what 2025 holds for her.