Sania Mirza’s Haj journey concludes, new family pic goes viral

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza completed her Haj pilgrimage, a significant and spiritually enriching journey for Muslims. Accompanied by her family, including her father Imran Mirza, sister Anam Mirza, and brother-in-law Asaduddin, Sania’s pilgrimage marks a profound moment of reflection and devotion.

Sania Mirza’s Heartwarming Family Photo

And now, a new photo of Sania with her family is going viral online. It was shared by Asad on Instagram.

Sharing glimpses of experience on social media, Asad expressed gratitude “Grateful for the journey of a lifetime . Alhamdulillah for the opportunity to complete Haj,” he wrote. In the picture, Imran and Asad can be seen donning Ihram, while Sania and Anam look stunning in hijabs. Check out the photo below.

Anam, moved by the experience, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt picture of the sisters with their father, captioning it with a red heart emoji.

Before setting off on this journey, Sania shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, concluding it with, “I hope to return as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger imaan.”