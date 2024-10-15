Sania Mirza’s latest Dubai pics go viral amid 2nd Nikah rumours

Hyderabad: In recent news, singer and actor Umair Jaswal, ex-husband of actress Sana Javed, took a significant step in his personal life by getting married again. Jaswal surprised his fans by sharing a photo of himself on Instagram, confirming his marriage but keeping his bride’s identity and name a mystery.

The post sparked curiosity and speculation, leaving fans wondering about his new wife.

However, shortly after Jaswal’s announcement, rumors began swirling about former tennis star Sania Mirza. Gossip mills went into overdrive with claims that Sania is set to tie the knot for the second time, with some even suggesting that the marriage had already taken place in secret.

While the internet is buzzing, let’s clear the air — these rumors are not true.

The sports icon is happily focused on her family and professional endeavors, putting all the unfounded gossip to rest. Since her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania has been residing in Dubai with their son, Izhaan Malik, and remains actively engaged with her fans through social media.

Sania’s latest Instagram photos are going viral. She is seen enjoying a day in Dubai with her sister, Anam Mirza, and their children. Check out posts below.