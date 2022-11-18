Sania Mirza’s latest Instagram move confirms her divorce?

Hyderabad: Sports stars Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been the major topic of discussion on the internet, lately. Rumour mills have it that the couple has called it quits and the legal formalities are underway. There is no official confirmation from the sports celebrities yet.

However, the speculations cooled down after Shoaib wished Sania a romantic photo on social media. The announcement of a talk show starring the couple too cleared the air about them facing a rough patch in their marriage. Just when these developments came as a relief to the fans, a recent social media move by Sania Mirza is now grabbing eyeballs again.

Sania celebrated her birthday on November 15. While Shoaib shared a heartfelt post wishing his wife her special day, Sania simply opted to ignore it which has sparked speculations of their divorce once again. The tennis star, who is an active social media user, neither liked nor commented on Shoaib’s post.

A family candid from Sania’s birthday celebrations in Dubai has been shared by one of the fan pages on Instagram. Netizens were quick to spot Shoaib’s absence from the pic which features Sania’s parents, her sister Anam Mirza and her son. One social media user wrote, “Shoaib Bhai kidar hai?”. “This is called selfishness when you guys live with your parents why can’t Izhaan live with his father Shoaib Malik,” another commented.

A couple of days ago, a source close to Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik confirmed that the couple is now living separately and co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik. As per Inside Sport, the source was quoted saying, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”