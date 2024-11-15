Sania Mirza’s pic with her ‘number 1’ goes viral on her birthday

Hyderabad: Former Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza is celebrating her 38th birthday today, November 15. The tennis star has been flooded with heartfelt wishes from friends, fans, and family on social media, making her special day even more memorable.

Interestingly, this day is double special for Sania, as it also marks the birthday of her mother, Nasim Mirza. Taking to Instagram, Sania shared a sweet tribute to her mother, calling her “number 1.” In a heartfelt post, she uploaded a photo of them together and wrote, “Happy birthday to my number 1.”

Sania also treated her followers with a throwback photo from her childhood, where she, as a baby, is cradled in her mother’s arms. Accompanying the picture was a touching caption: “Happy birthday mummy, so lucky to be born on your birthday.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times about her birthday traditions, Sania shared her love for quiet celebrations. “I love quiet birthdays. I am not someone who’s big on the day. My mom and I share birthdays, so we usually do a lot of things together since I was a young kid. This year, we are in different countries, but my plans remain simple spending time with my closest friends and family,” she said speaking to HT.

Sania Mirza (Instagram)

“When I was younger, it used to be a lot more outside the house, but now I find comfort inside it,” she said.

On the professional front, the celebrated athlete has an eventful schedule. Recently, she was announced as the sports ambassador for Dubai. Apart from that, Sania continues to juggle multiple ventures, including managing her tennis academies in India and Dubai.

Happy birthday, Sania and Nasim Mirza!