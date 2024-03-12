Sania Mirza’s Ramzan message: ‘Fasting from people, dishonesty’

Hyderabad: As Ramzan arrives, numerous celebrities are sharing thoughts on social media about the significance of this holy month. Many of them are also sending warm wishes to their fans and followers.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, known for her resilience on and off the court, took to Instagram to share a poignant message as the holy month of Ramzan commenced.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sania, who is currently going through a difficult phase in her personal life, shared a post expressing the importance of fasting not only from food but also from negative emotions. She highlighted the significance of abstaining from anger, lust, ego, hatred, stubbornness, arrogance, ignorance, narcissism, hypocrisy, dishonesty, violence, envy, and selfishness.

The tennis sensation’s words conveyed a powerful message of spiritual reflection and self-improvement during the sacred month.

On Tuesday Sania Mirza shared photos from a shoot in Goa, donning a serene white outfit, and captioned it with, “Finding peace in the simplicity of white.”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who had been married since 2010, parted ways in 2023. Shoaib’s announcement of his third marriage with Lollywood actress Sana Javed in January shocked everyone.