Sania Mirza’s Sept Dump: Parineeti’s wedding, Dubai fun and more

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza, who often grabs headlines for her personal life, is an avid social media user known for keeping her fans updated on her day-to-day activities. She has 12.4 million followers on Instagram.

On Saturday, Sania Mirzan took to her photo-sharing app and shared a delightful ‘September Dump’ post, offering a glimpse into her eventful month.

In this post, Sania shared snippets of her September adventures, providing a peek into various exciting moments. From attending Parineeti Chopra’s wedding in the picturesque city of Udaipur to enjoying quality time with her sister Anam Mirza and adorable niece Dua in Dubai, the tennis star showcased the array of experiences that made up her month.

The last photo in the post shows Sania chilling at her sister Anam’s home in Hyderabad. Sania’s candid sharing not only allows her fans to witness her high-profile engagements but also the cherished moments she shares with her loved ones. Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, rumors are rife that the relationship between tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik may be on shaky ground, though no official announcement has been made by them. It is being said that the sports couple has called it quits. They got married in 2010 and welcomed a baby boy, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.