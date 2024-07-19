Sania-Shoaib to Natasa-Hardik: Couples who separated in 2024

Mumbai: Indian celebrities often seem to live in a world where everything is perfect – glamorous events, stunning photos, and smooth personal lives. So, when their relationship problems come to light, it’s like an unexpected twist in a movie. As relationships become more complex, even stars face challenges.

2024 has seen some surprising breakups, and we’ve gathered the top celebrity splits that have left fans shocked. If you’re curious about which celebrity couples have parted ways, here’s the latest on the heartbreak headlines.

1. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress-model Natasa Stankovic ended their relationship in 2024. The couple, who got engaged on January 1, 2020, and later married, share a son named Agastya. They announced their separation on social media, assuring fans of their commitment to co-parenting their child.

They stated, “We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us.” Rumors about their split had been circulating earlier this year, especially after Natasa removed Hardik’s surname from her Instagram profile. Despite their romantic relationship ending, they remain focused on raising their son together.

2. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad, attracting attention across borders. However, they ended their marriage last year. The confirmation came after Malik’s unexpected announcement of his marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed in January 2024. Despite their personal differences, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik maintain a co-parenting relationship for their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Sania currently resides in Dubai with her son.

3. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

One of the most discussed breakups of 2024 is that of Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Known for their glamorous appearances and public displays of affection, the couple started facing issues in May, sparking widespread speculation about their relationship. The rumors intensified when Malaika skipped Arjun’s birthday celebration, leading fans to question the status of their romance.

Although neither has directly addressed the rumors, their recent cryptic social media posts seemed to confirm the breakup. Arjun posted an Instagram story stating, “We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities,” hinting at new beginnings.

4. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Veteran Bollywood stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s elder daughter, Esha Deol, and businessman Bharat Takhtani, who married on June 29, 2012, have announced their separation after nearly 12 years of marriage and two children.

The couple revealed their decision in a joint statement, saying, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout.” The announcement surprised many, given their long-standing relationship.

5. Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang

Actress Isha Koppikar and businessman Timmy Narang announced their separation early in 2024, ending their marriage of over a decade. The couple, who wed in 2009, remains committed to co-parenting their daughter, Rianna, and aims to maintain a cordial relationship for her benefit. While the reasons behind their split have not been disclosed, sources suggest irreconcilable differences were the main factor.

Speaking to TOI, Timmy revealed, “After contemplating divorce for almost a year and a half, we proceeded to file for it. The divorce was granted in November last year and it was on amicable terms. Both of us are now free to move on with our lives, which is a fact.”

These high-profile separations remind us that even the most glamorous lives face challenges. As these celebrities navigate their new paths, fans continue to support them through the ups and downs, proving that life, love, and heartache are universal experiences.