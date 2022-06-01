Sanjay Dutt named brand ambassador for Dubai Women’s Run

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been named brand ambassador of Dubai Women’s Run— the largest sporting event for women in the Arab world.

Speaking at a press conference in Dubai on Tuesday, the 62-year-old actor expressed his gratitude towards the country for the “honour and privilege” bestowed on him.

“First of all, I would like to thank the organisers for choosing me as the brand ambassador. There is a strong connection between sports and cinema and I believe in women empowerment,” Dutt said.

“It’s a fantastic event where women can participate. My family lives here and I have got a small daughter who is 12 years old. I will get her to run in the marathon as well,” he added.

أعلن #مجلس_دبي_الرياضي واتحاد الإمارات لألعاب القوى عن عودة #سباق_دبي_لجري_السيدات أكبر حدث رياضي للسيدات في المنطقة، في نسخته التاسعة الذي تنظمه مجموعة "بلان بي" في شهر نوفمبر 2022 في جزيرة بلو ووترز بدبي، ويمتد لمسافات 3 و5 و10 كم. pic.twitter.com/3cBpDYu0Dr — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) May 31, 2022

After the COVID-19-enforced break, the Dubai Women’s Run is set to return for its 9th edition on November 6, 2022, at Bluewaters Island in Dubai.

More than 6,000 runners are expected to hit the streets in the 9th edition of the event featuring 10km and 5km races that begin at 7 am on November 6.

On May 23, 2021, Dutt was granted the UAE golden visa.

Over the past two years, the Dutt family— his wife Maanayata and his children Iqra and Shahran have been living in Dubai.