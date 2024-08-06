Sanjay Dutt removed from big Bollywood movie: Report

Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt, an iconic figure in Indian cinema, has lost one of his biggest upcoming Bollywood projects due to visa complications. Reports confirm that the actor, who has been generating buzz with his forthcoming releases in both northern and southern industries, faced a setback when his UK visa application was rejected.

Sanjay Dutt Loses Son Of Sardaar 2

The much-anticipated sequel to “Son of Sardaar” (2012), titled “Son of Sardaar 2,” was set to feature Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. However, Mid-day reported that Ravi Kishan would now replace Dutt. The film, starring Mrunal Thakur, is being shot in Scotland. Sanjay Dutt’s UK visa rejection stems from his past detention, dating back to his 1993 arrest.

“Since his arrest in 1993, Sanju has traveled to the US, but his multiple attempts to secure a UK visa have failed. The ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ shoot would have marked his first trip to the UK. Once Ajay’s team learned about the visa rejection, they promptly replaced him with Ravi Kishan,” a source told the news portal.

His visa issues have raised concerns about his involvement in the upcoming “Housefull 5,” an Akshay Kumar-starrer slated to begin shooting in London this September. However, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has found a solution. The source further explained, “While the shooting with the cast starts in London, all of Sanju’s portions will be filmed in Mumbai. So, there are no issues on that front.”

Earlier in May, Sanjay Dutt had to exit the highly anticipated comedy “Welcome To The Jungle” due to health issues.

About His Arrest

Sanjay Dutt’s legal troubles began in April 1993, when he was arrested under TADA and the Arms Act for possessing illegal weapons related to the 1993 Bombay bombings. He was sentenced to five years in prison, and despite multiple bails, he completed his jail term in 2016.