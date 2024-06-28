Sanjay Dutt to Sonali Bendre: 10 Actors who battled cancer

Mumbai: On Friday, television star Hina Khan shared heartbreaking news with her fans. The 36-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

In a heartfelt note, Hina reassured her fans and loved ones by saying, “Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.” She expressed positivity and strength during this difficult time.

Bollywood Stars Who Successfully Battled Cancer

Hina Khan is not alone in her battle. Many Bollywood actors and actresses have faced and overcome cancer. Here are 10 inspiring stories:

1. Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre, known for her beauty and talent, shocked fans with her diagnosis of stage 4 metastatic cancer. She underwent treatment in New York, shaved her head, and wore her scars proudly. In 2021, she was declared cancer-free.

2. Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, famous for her roles in many Indian movies, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She took a break from acting to undergo treatment in New York. Five years later, she returned to the screen cancer-free, starring in movies like “Dear Maya,” “Lust Stories,” and “Sanju.”

3. Kirron Kher

In 2021, senior actor Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment, with health updates shared by her husband Anupam Kher and son Sikander Kher.

4. Mahima Chaudhry

Mahima Chaudhry was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She shaved her head and successfully defeated the disease, becoming an inspiration for many.

5. Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap, film director and wife of Ayushmann Khurana, was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells in 2018. She underwent a mastectomy and successfully beat the disease.

6. Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray, a Canadian-Indian actress and model, battled multiple myeloma, a rare disease. Through her open storytelling and advocacy, she has become a symbol of strength and inspiration.

7. Anurag Basu

Director Anurag Basu overcame leukemia and continues to create thought-provoking films, inspiring aspiring filmmakers with his perseverance and passion.

8. Rakesh Roshan

Director Rakesh Roshan underwent successful surgery for throat cancer in 2019. His unwavering commitment to his work and ability to overcome challenges make him an inspiration in the film industry.

9. Mamta Mohandas

Actress Mamta Mohandas, who has made a name in Telugu and Malayalam cinema, fought and beat Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She now actively raises awareness about the disease.

10. Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt faced a tough battle with advanced lung cancer. His resilience and determination have made him a symbol of strength, continuing to entertain and inspire his audience.

These stars’ stories of battling cancer serve as a beacon of hope and strength for Hina Khan and many others facing similar challenges. Their journeys remind us that with determination and support, it is possible to overcome even the toughest battles.