Sanjay Dutt’s shocking remuneration for Tollywood debut revealed

Hyderabad: Sanjay Dutt, the legendary Bollywood actor, is riding high on success with a new twist in his career. He’s embraced South Indian cinema with open arms, and he’ll be making his Kollywood debut in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, as well as his Telugu debut in Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart, in the near future. Dutt’s recent villainous role in KGF Chapter 2 drew a lot of attention, boosting his popularity. And now he’s one of the most sought-after actors in all of the year’s most anticipated films. Let’s see how much this actor charges per film now.

Record-breaking Remuneration

Sanjay Dutt’s addition to the cast of Double iSmart has already sparked excitement among fans. The film, directed by the talented Puri Jagannadh, promises a powerful performance from Dutt as the antagonist. According to reports, the Agneepath actor has dedicated 60 days (about 2 months) to the shoot, making it a project worth the wait. Due to his popularity and impressive acting abilities, Dutt has been offered a salary of 15 crores for his role in Double iSmart. This extraordinary sum has set a new standard for Bollywood actors breaking into Tollywood, making him one of the highest-paid actors in a Telugu film.

After a successful stint in Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt has recently expanded his acting repertoire with ventures in Sandalwood and Tollywood. His outstanding performance as the antagonist in KGF Chapter 2 was a smash hit, earning him praise from fans and critics alike. With his foray into South Indian cinema, Sanjay Dutt’s acting career has taken an interesting turn. His notable roles in KGF Chapter 2 and other projects have cemented his reputation as a versatile actor. Fans are anticipating another blockbuster performance from the legendary actor, with Double iSmart set to showcase his brilliance once again.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming projects include Leo, Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3, Double iSmart, and a cameo appearance in Jawan.